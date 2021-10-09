Compound crisis averted? Securing exposed COMP could be just the start By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
20

As the decentralized finance (DeFi) market continues to pique the interest of investors across the globe, a few incidents have shone a major spotlight on the vulnerabilities various platforms operating within this space are continually exposed to.

For example, it has recently been unveiled that due to a buggy system upgrade, prominent DeFi money market Compound had put approximately $150 million worth of the native COMP tokens at risk of a third-party hack.

The DeFi community has a say

Technical bugs aren’t new