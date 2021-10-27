Compass Minerals Announces Senior Management Team Changes

Article content

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced several changes to its senior management team to enable support of the company’s long-term strategic growth.

Bringing more than 25 years of diversified financial experience, including leadership positions in the lithium industry, Lorin Crenshaw is expected to join the company on Dec. 1, 2021, as chief financial officer. Crenshaw most recently served as chief financial officer at Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., a global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, since 2019. Previously, Crenshaw served in several financial leadership roles from 2009 to 2019 at Albemarle Corporation, including as chief financial officer of Albemarle’s global lithium business from 2016 to 2019, and in prior years as treasurer and head of investor relations. Before his time at Albemarle, Crenshaw spent over 10 years as an equity and debt investor, respectively, at Citigroup Asset Management and PGIM Private Capital, formerly Prudential Capital Group. Crenshaw earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Florida A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

At Compass Minerals, Crenshaw will be responsible for all aspects of financial management, including accounting, reporting, tax, internal audit, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations. Additionally, Crenshaw will lead the company’s global sourcing and procurement functions.

“Lorin’s broad financial expertise and lithium-specific experience combine to create an ideal skillset to help optimize shareholder value by fully leveraging our advantaged asset portfolio,” said Kevin S. Crutchfield, president and CEO. “I look forward to Lorin joining our team at this exciting time for Compass Minerals.”

Effective upon Crenshaw joining the company, Compass Minerals’ current chief financial officer, James D. “Jamie” Standen, will transition roles to serve as chief commercial officer. Serving as the company’s chief financial officer since 2017, Standen has held positions of increasing responsibility at Compass Minerals since first joining the company in 2006 as assistant treasurer. Prior to joining Compass Minerals, Standen spent six years in various roles at Kansas City Southern and two years with the public accounting firm Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. He earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting with an emphasis in finance from the University of Kansas.