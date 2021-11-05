Company climate disclosure proposals need Asian adoption to succeed – Hong Kong regulator

Article content HONG KONG — Proposed new climate disclosure rules for companies announced this week will only work if they are adopted in Asia, Ashley Alder, the CEO of Hong Kong’s markets watchdog and chair of the umbrella body for global securities regulators said on Friday. A newly created organization, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/global-standards-body-takes-aim-company-greenwashing-claims-2021-11-03, was unveiled at the U.N.’s COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow this week hoping to build on and replace a patchwork of voluntary disclosure practices that have had mixed success.

The ISSB aims to create global disclosure standards to prevent companies giving a flattering picture of their climate policies and business practices to investors looking for environmentally sustainable companies. "These standards for everybody, including in the West, are massively dependent on the way in which they are picked up in Asia, which is the largest concentration of global emissions," Alder told a media briefing, adding they also needed to be picked up across developing markets more broadly. "I don't actually think there is going to be a problem when it comes to the global roll out," said Alder, who is chair of IOSCO, which helped set up the ISSB, as well as Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commision (SFC), but "it's a point that we continually need to push."