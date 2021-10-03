COMP Community Enjoys Rewards Over $90M, COMP CEO Humbled By CoinQuora

- Compound CEO is humbled by the COMP community.
- Robert Leshner took to Twitter (NYSE:) to demand the return of large accidental COMP rewards.
- The COMP community disagrees with his approach.
The CEO of Compound (COMP) learns a lesson in humility from his beloved COMP community. The CEO — Robert Leshner, took to Twitter to express his feelings over the recent error in the Compound liquidity mining reward program.
In detail, he addresses those users who received a large amount of COMP from the protocol error a couple of days ago. To specify, he requests them to return these large rewards to the Compound Timelock.
Although, as a bonus, he said that those who do return the funds can keep 10% of the funds as a white-hat. However, he adds that those who fail to do so will be reported to the IRS and will also be doxxed.
This led to a myriad of responses from the Twitter sphere. Some say that they’d rather pay the IRS tax than return the funds. Others laughed s…
