Commonwealth Bank to enable crypto trading for 6.5M Aussies, ‘other banks will follow’ By Cointelegraph

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTC:) (CBA) is set to launch crypto trading services for the 6.5 million users of its CommBank app.
The CBA will become the first bank in Australia to support crypto, and Blockchain Australia says it is “inevitable” that the other ‘big four’ banks including National Australia Bank (OTC:) (NAB), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and Westpac will soon follow suit.
