Common Confirms His Relationship With Tiffany Haddish Has Ended—Points To Busy Schedules As The Reason

Roommates, a few weeks ago the Internet was swirling with rumors that Common and Tiffany Haddish had ended their year-long relationship—and he officially confirmed that the two have parted ways in a new interview, citing their busy schedules as the reason for their breakup. In an exclusive interview, Common began by speaking very highly of Tiffany Haddish before detailing what caused them to permanently end their relationship.

During a recent interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, Common finally put all the rumors to rest and revealed that he and Tiffany Haddish have indeed ended their relationship after just a little over a year together. He explained that while the pandemic brought them closer due to everything being shut down, once their work picked up again their busy schedules simply didn’t allow for them to spend much time together.

“It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don’t think the love really dispersed … we weren’t feeding the relationship … neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do. We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people … it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed,” Common said.

Perhaps sensing that the rumor mill would run with assumptions that cheating in their relationship is what caused it to end, Common made it clear that the decision was mutual and solely due to busy schedules. “[We] came to the understanding that this is what’s gonna be best for us. To still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won’t be able to give to that. I don’t want to be one foot in, one foot out.”

He further added that, “It’s not about anybody else or another relationship because that’s not where my heart and head is. It’s really honestly, it’s actually committing to so much work that we do. It’s hard when the other person is working just as much, to actually give time and love and nurture into the relationship.”

As we previously reported, back in August 2020 Common gushed about his relationship with Tiffany at the time, saying “She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

