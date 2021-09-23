Commodity strategist predicts Bitcoin ETF could get the nod in US next month By Cointelegraph

Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone believes it is only a matter of time before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission approves the country’s first (BTF) exchange-traded fund (ETF).
In an interview with Stansberry Investor host Daniela Cambone on Tuesday, McGlone asserted that Canada is extending a competitive lead over the U.S. after approving Bitcoin ETFs from 3iQ and CoinShares in April.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.