Commodity strategist predicts Bitcoin ETF could get the nod in US next month By Cointelegraph

Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone believes it is only a matter of time before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission approves the country’s first (BTF) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

In an interview with Stansberry Investor host Daniela Cambone on Tuesday, McGlone asserted that Canada is extending a competitive lead over the U.S. after approving Bitcoin ETFs from 3iQ and CoinShares in April.