Commodity stocks support Europe shares ahead of Powell speech

Article content European stocks were flat on Friday ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech that could offer hints on the timeline for slowing of its bond purchases program. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.02% in morning trading, with gains in mining and oil shares offsetting losses in travel & leisure stocks. Crude prices rose as energy companies began shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend, while metal prices climbed on a weaker dollar.

Article content Investors were squarely focussed on Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole summit at 1400 GMT after fresh calls for early tapering from a few hawkish Fed policymakers unsettled investors on Thursday. “Powell is likely to indicate that tapering of asset purchases could be appropriate by the end of this year if the economy continues to make progress,” Unicredit analysts said. “We now expect a formal announcement of tapering to come in November, with tapering to start in December, slightly earlier than we previously anticipated.” European and U.S. stocks are trading near record levels, but worries about the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, slowing economic momentum and a gradual paring back of stimulus have all weighed on investor sentiment recently.