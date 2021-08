Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

London’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight miners, while a recent rise in coronavirus infections and slower global economic growth eased some worries that central banks could taper asset purchases sooner than expected.

The FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2% and was headed for a third consecutive session of gains. Industrial metal miners and oil stocks led the gains, rising 1.2% and 0.6% respectively.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.3% with travel stocks being among the top boosts.

Among stocks, BHP Group rose 1.4% even after S&P Global said the miner was at risk of a two notch downgrade that would provoke its lowest ever credit rating as the sale of its petroleum business raises the miner’s dependence on its major business of iron ore.

Wood Plc dropped 2% after the engineering and consultancy firm forecast lower annual revenue and reported a 14.1% fall in first-half profit. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)