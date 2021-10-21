Commodity currencies at multi-month highs, sterling firm on BoE rate hike bets

Article content TOKYO — Commodity currencies stood near multi-month highs on Thursday on strong raw material prices while the improved risk mood saw the U.S. dollar losing earlier momentum built from expectations the Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy. Sterling was also riding high on firming perceptions the Bank of England (BoE) will raise interest rates as soon as next month to curb inflation, despite softer-than-expected UK price data on Wednesday. “It looks almost certain that the BoE will raise interest rates in November, perhaps again in December, as inflation could get out of control otherwise given a severe labor shortage,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"And globally we are likely to see rate hikes to curb inflation in many countries, which means the U.S. dollar is standing out less than before, in terms of rate hike expectations." The dollar's index, having eased 0.3% so far this week, stood at 93.602, near its lowest level since late September. Leading gains against the dollar were commodity currencies as oil prices hit their highest levels in many years. The Canadian dollar hit a four-month high of C$1.2308 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday and last traded at C$1.2325, thanks also to higher-than-expected Canadian inflation data. The Australian dollar also extended its bull run to hit a 3-1/2-month high of $0.75225 while the New Zealand dollar hit a four-month peak of $0.7208.