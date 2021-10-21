Commodity currencies at multi-month highs, sterling firm on BoE rate hike bets

TOKYO — Commodity currencies stood near

multi-month highs on Thursday on strong raw material prices,

while the improved mood chipped away at demand for the

safe-haven U.S. dollar, which has recently been supported by

expectations of Federal Reserve tapering.

Sterling was also riding high on firming perceptions the

Bank of England (BoE) will raise interest rates as soon as next

month to curb inflation, despite softer-than-expected UK price

data on Wednesday.

“It looks almost certain that the BoE will raise interest

rates in November, perhaps again in December, as inflation could

get out of control otherwise given a severe labor shortage,”

said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“And globally we are likely to see rate hikes to curb

inflation in many countries, which means the U.S. dollar is

standing out less than before, in terms of rate hike

expectations.”

The dollar’s index dipped 0.10% to 93.514, holding

barely above Tuesday’s three-week low of 93.501. It has declined

1.1% from a 15-month peak hit last week. Expectations that the

Fed could soon scale back pandemic-era stimulus has underpinned

the dollar over the past few months.

Commodity currencies led gains against the dollar as oil

prices hit their highest levels in many years.

The Canadian dollar rose about 0.2% to C$1.2295 per U.S.

dollar, hitting a high last seen in late June, also

thanks to higher-than-expected Canadian inflation data.

The Australian dollar also extended its bull run to hit a

3-1/2-month high of $0.7545 while the New Zealand

dollar hit a four-month peak of $0.7212.

“Given the massive rise in commodity prices,

commodity-linked currencies will enjoy a tailwind,” said Teppei

Ino, senior currency strategist at MUFG Bank.

Oil prices have been supported by strong demand as countries

started to reopen their economies, while a global coal and gas

crunch showed little sign of abating. U.S. crude and fuel

inventories have tightened sharply.

Brent crude futures hit its highest level since

2018, while U.S. crude futures were at their loftiest

level since 2014.

The British pound stood at $1.3828, just shy of its

Tuesday peak of $1.3834, its highest level in over a month.

Against the euro, sterling was near its highest levels since

February 2020, at 84.26 pence per euro.

The UK currency held momentum due to rising expectations of

a BoE rate hike.

British overnight indexed swaps are pricing in about 80%

chance of a 0.25% rate hike on Nov. 4.

“It’s as if the BoE is stealing the spotlight from the Fed

as it looks likely to raise rates before the Fed,” said Kyosuke

Suzuki, president of Financial algotech company at Ryobi

Systems.

“What could be the game changer, though, is if the Fed is

also jumping on the bandwagon of global rate hikes much sooner

than expected,” he added.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce tapering

of its bond purchase at a policy meeting in early November, but

it is expected to distance itself from future rate hikes for

now.

Money markets are pricing in one U.S. rate hike in 2022,

after the Fed is expected to have finished its tapering process

in the middle of next year.

The euro held firm at $1.1664, staying close to

Tuesday’s three-week peak of $1.1670.

The positive risk mood weighed on the Japanese yen, often

perceived as a safe-haven currency.

The dollar stood at 114.39 yen, near Wednesday’s

four-year high of 114.695 yen.

The yen is dented by expectations that its trade deficit

could widen as rising oil prices boost its imports bill while

its car exports are hampered by chips shortages.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped 1.8% to $64,789

, after having hit a record high of $67,016 the

previous day.

Ether climbed 0.7% to $4,194, edging near its record

peak of $4,380 hit in May.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0309 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1666 $1.1650 +0.13% -4.52% +1.1667 +1.1650

Dollar/Yen 114.2800 114.2600 +0.04% +10.66% +114.4100 +114.2300

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9186 0.9189 -0.03% +3.84% +0.9195 +0.9186

Sterling/Dollar 1.3829 1.3823 +0.03% +1.21% +1.3830 +1.3822

Dollar/Canadian 1.2294 1.2316 -0.20% -3.47% +1.2325 +1.2289

Aussie/Dollar 0.7540 0.7516 +0.35% -1.96% +0.7546 +0.7513

NZ 0.7216 0.7201 +0.21% +0.49% +0.7218 +0.7195

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes and Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

Comments

