TOKYO — Commodity currencies stood near
multi-month highs on Thursday on strong raw material prices,
while the improved mood chipped away at demand for the
safe-haven U.S. dollar, which has recently been supported by
expectations of Federal Reserve tapering.
Sterling was also riding high on firming perceptions the
Bank of England (BoE) will raise interest rates as soon as next
month to curb inflation, despite softer-than-expected UK price
data on Wednesday.
“It looks almost certain that the BoE will raise interest
rates in November, perhaps again in December, as inflation could
get out of control otherwise given a severe labor shortage,”
said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
“And globally we are likely to see rate hikes to curb
inflation in many countries, which means the U.S. dollar is
standing out less than before, in terms of rate hike
expectations.”
The dollar’s index dipped 0.10% to 93.514, holding
barely above Tuesday’s three-week low of 93.501. It has declined
1.1% from a 15-month peak hit last week. Expectations that the
Fed could soon scale back pandemic-era stimulus has underpinned
the dollar over the past few months.
Commodity currencies led gains against the dollar as oil
prices hit their highest levels in many years.
The Canadian dollar rose about 0.2% to C$1.2295 per U.S.
dollar, hitting a high last seen in late June, also
thanks to higher-than-expected Canadian inflation data.
The Australian dollar also extended its bull run to hit a
3-1/2-month high of $0.7545 while the New Zealand
dollar hit a four-month peak of $0.7212.
“Given the massive rise in commodity prices,
commodity-linked currencies will enjoy a tailwind,” said Teppei
Ino, senior currency strategist at MUFG Bank.
Oil prices have been supported by strong demand as countries
started to reopen their economies, while a global coal and gas
crunch showed little sign of abating. U.S. crude and fuel
inventories have tightened sharply.
Brent crude futures hit its highest level since
2018, while U.S. crude futures were at their loftiest
level since 2014.
The British pound stood at $1.3828, just shy of its
Tuesday peak of $1.3834, its highest level in over a month.
Against the euro, sterling was near its highest levels since
February 2020, at 84.26 pence per euro.
The UK currency held momentum due to rising expectations of
a BoE rate hike.
British overnight indexed swaps are pricing in about 80%
chance of a 0.25% rate hike on Nov. 4.
“It’s as if the BoE is stealing the spotlight from the Fed
as it looks likely to raise rates before the Fed,” said Kyosuke
Suzuki, president of Financial algotech company at Ryobi
Systems.
“What could be the game changer, though, is if the Fed is
also jumping on the bandwagon of global rate hikes much sooner
than expected,” he added.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce tapering
of its bond purchase at a policy meeting in early November, but
it is expected to distance itself from future rate hikes for
now.
Money markets are pricing in one U.S. rate hike in 2022,
after the Fed is expected to have finished its tapering process
in the middle of next year.
The euro held firm at $1.1664, staying close to
Tuesday’s three-week peak of $1.1670.
The positive risk mood weighed on the Japanese yen, often
perceived as a safe-haven currency.
The dollar stood at 114.39 yen, near Wednesday’s
four-year high of 114.695 yen.
The yen is dented by expectations that its trade deficit
could widen as rising oil prices boost its imports bill while
its car exports are hampered by chips shortages.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped 1.8% to $64,789
, after having hit a record high of $67,016 the
previous day.
Ether climbed 0.7% to $4,194, edging near its record
peak of $4,380 hit in May.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0309 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1666 $1.1650 +0.13% -4.52% +1.1667 +1.1650
Dollar/Yen 114.2800 114.2600 +0.04% +10.66% +114.4100 +114.2300
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9186 0.9189 -0.03% +3.84% +0.9195 +0.9186
Sterling/Dollar 1.3829 1.3823 +0.03% +1.21% +1.3830 +1.3822
Dollar/Canadian 1.2294 1.2316 -0.20% -3.47% +1.2325 +1.2289
Aussie/Dollar 0.7540 0.7516 +0.35% -1.96% +0.7546 +0.7513
NZ 0.7216 0.7201 +0.21% +0.49% +0.7218 +0.7195
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)
