Commercial talk by Andre Iguodala: Ja Morant, the young Grizzlies nucleus got annoyed with the veteran

Andre Iguodala's stay with the Grizzlies had been mostly quiet until Monday night.

Outside the occasional ambiguous tweet of the veteran striker, a staple of his presence on social networks, it was a last-minute idea for a young team that finally seemed like a future contender. Iguodala, treated with Memphis by the Warriors, has not adapted to the Grizzlies this season, asking for an exchange to a contestant or a purchase.

With the trade deadline on Thursday, the situation has gained urgency and tension. After Memphis beat the Pistons 96-82 on Monday, 24-year-old Dillon Brooks said he hopes Iguodala will be changed so the Grizzlies can "really show him what Memphis is about." Ja Morant, the league's Rookie of the Year favorite, amplified that message through Twitter.

Iguodala, 36, spent the previous five seasons competing for NBA titles with the Warriors. Golden State downloaded it to free up space on the lid, and there were supposedly a mutual understanding When he arrived in Memphis, he would not play a role in the 2019-2020 Grizzlies campaign. His absence has allowed Brooks the necessary play time to enjoy a third season at Memphis.

The Grizzles are 25-25, much better than many expected at this point. They have an opportunity to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Its young nucleus bristles at the idea of ​​a player who does not want to be part of his mission and sudden success, even if that player was never destined to join the team.

According to reports, Memphis stands firm in its commercial demands for Iguodala, who is ready to sit the rest of the season if an agreement is not reached this week, according to The Athletic.