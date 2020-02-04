Commercial rumors of the Lakers: possible objectives to help LeBron James, Anthony Davis in the pursuit of the Los Angeles championship

The Lakers are trying to rediscover a feeling of normality after an emotionally exhausting week. That change back to basketball does not only apply to coaches and players: the main office has to make calls before Thursday's exchange deadline.

%MINIFYHTML237f6b3880848c8c3b60ae2d258fe45811% %MINIFYHTML237f6b3880848c8c3b60ae2d258fe45812%

Los Angeles is at the top of the Western Conference standings, but there is always room for improvement with multiple contestants behind them, including the Clippers rivals. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka knows that a marginal move for a role player could be the difference in a key playoff game. You can bet he's looking for a piece that would fit well alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

COMMERCIAL DEADLINE: the latest rumors and what to know by 2020

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they cannot simply add another superstar as if this season were a Hollywood script without salary implications.

However, some realistic goals could be obtained in the right trade.

What can the Lakers offer other teams on the NBA exchange deadline?

This will be the hard part for Pelinka. It does not have much in terms of assets.

After last summer's blockbuster for Davis, the Lakers cannot exchange a first-round pick, and the first second round they could include in an agreement would be for the 2023 NBA Draft. Los Angeles doesn't complain because, Hey, it's Anthony freaking Davis, but the treasure chest is naked.

To complicate matters further, Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can veto any trade due to the structures of their contracts. It is difficult to imagine a scenario in which one of those players is willing to sign an agreement to leave Los Angeles for a worse situation.

That leaves Kyle Kuzma as the main commercial chip of the Lakers. The problem? He is only earning $ 2 million this season, forcing LA to attach more contracts to Kuzma in any exchange worth discussing. The Lakers can put Avery Bradley ($ 4.7 million), DeMarcus Cousins ​​($ 3.5 million) and Quinn Cook ($ 3 million) in the commercial block with Kuzma for that reason.

Finding a viable trade is not impossible, but there will be challenges in any negotiation.

The Lakers exchange rumors: Who could LA point to by the deadline?

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kings ($ 8.5 million)

Sacramento offered Nemanja Bjelica and a draft pick to Los Angeles in exchange for Kuzma, according to Kevin O & # 39; Connor of The Ringer, and the Lakers responded by asking about Bogdanovic. Obviously, the Kings didn't bite, and that's where these conversations end.

The 27-year-old guard is able to operate as a primary ball handler or puncher (37.8 percent in 6.9 attempts of 3 points per game). He is not a great defender, but his size (6-6, 220 pounds) and his effort prevent him from being a great negative at that end. It would slide very well with multiple alignments.

Derrick Rose, Pistons ($ 7.3 million)

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported last month that the Lakers are among the many contestants interested in acquiring the Pistons guard. Rose has been solid from the bank for Detroit, scoring 18.5 points per game with 49.8 percent of shots. He is one of the best pilots in the NBA, and that kind of shot creation would be extremely useful for Los Angeles bank units.

Robert Covington, Timberwolves ($ 11.3 million)

The commercial talk about Covington being a kind of game changer is a bit exaggerated. He is not the first Scottie Pippen.

That said, it is still a good 3-D option in the front post. His 3-point shot has decreased slightly this season (34.6 percent in 6.5 attempts per game), but his numbers would likely see a jump by catching precise LeBron passes.

A big problem: if the Wolves look for multiple first-round picks for Covington, as Marc Stein of the New York Times reported, which automatically eliminates any real hope for the Lakers.

Marcus Morris, Knicks ($ 15 million)

A 43.9 percent 3-point shooter at the front power point? Yes, that sounds great, but Morris's salary and a possible bidding war can cross him off the list.

Sources: Knicks has remained enthusiastic about the idea of ​​signing Marcus Morris for a new deal this summer, but as commercial offers become richer in assets this week, they will remain open to the idea of ​​moving it. Many contestants have an interest in him. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2020

Does a buying candidate make sense to the Lakers?

Andre Iguodala, Grizzlies

The former MVP of the NBA Finals is earning $ 17.1 million for not playing for Memphis, which has clearly bothered some of the youngest players in the Grizzlies, so an exchange would require great financial gymnastics. The Lakers expect the deadline to pass without an agreement with Iguodala, which gives them the opportunity to sign the 36-year-old for a playoff race. It seems more likely that Memphis tries to turn to Iggy for some type of asset.

Darren Collison, Retired

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last month that Collison is interested in returning to the NBA with the Lakers or Clippers after a surprising retirement before the free agency period of 2019. Given the defense zone situations, Collison would probably play a most prominent role with the Lakers. You could also get a larger payday because the Lakers can offer a $ 1.75 million disabled player exception (awarded to the team after Cousins' injury) instead of a minimum wage.

What should we expect from the Lakers on the exchange deadline?

There is not much action.

Sure, Pelinka will do his job and look for an ideal exchange in the market, but some conversations will end quickly once another suitor throws a better package. A Collison or Rose guy would provide a boost, and even those guys could be shots.

The important thing to keep in mind is that the Lakers are not desperate. The team as it is currently built could win a championship, and the players seem to be developing a true chemistry between them.

It feels a bit abnormal that the Lakers are so quiet after the last few years. That does not mean it is the wrong strategy.