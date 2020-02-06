Commercial grade of Toronto Maple Leafs: much needed goal, the arena comes from Los Angeles Kings

%MINIFYHTML73cc1e3564bc930e0724a94bff4d5d2d11% %MINIFYHTML73cc1e3564bc930e0724a94bff4d5d2d12%

NEW YORK – The future of the Toronto Maple Leafs between the pipes was officially murky until about 50 minutes after they lost a second straight game, 5-3 to the New York Rangers.

Two nights earlier, No. 1 netminder Frederik Andersen was injured and left the game after the first period in the team's 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers. Andersen is out with a neck injury and the deadline for his return is unknown. That doesn't help a team that is outside looking at the postseason.

The backing Michael Hutchinson, who has had great difficulties this season, entered the net and allowed three goals with 13 shots, while the Leafs let out a 3-1 lead in the third period. Against the Rangers, it was no better, as he misinterpreted one opportunity after another and conceded four goals in 34 shots.

With Toronto having a playoff or bust mentality, general manager Kyle Dubas finally pulled the trigger in an exchange that had reportedly been in process for a while.

This is how the Leafs did it.

Maple Leafs received from Los Angeles:

Goalkeeper Jack Campbell, striker Kyle Clifford

Kings received from Toronto:

Striker Trevor Moore, Columbus third-round draft pick in 2020 (previously acquired from Ottawa on July 1, 2019) and conditional third-round draft pick in 2021. Los Angeles will retain 50 percent of Clifford's salary as part of the transaction. According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the conditional election is based on whether UFA Kyle Clifford re-signs and several Campbell wins.

That third conditional in & # 39; 21 becomes a second RD selection if Clifford re-signs with the Leafs OR Campbell wins a certain amount of games … The kings are guaranteed at least the third selection of Rd if none of these conditions is fulfilled https: //t.co/2GHoMyPFOJ – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 6, 2020

Degree of sheets: A-

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe did not commit to Hutchinson as of Friday when the Anaheim Ducks visit the Scotiabank Arena.

"It's too early to say it and obviously many things are happening with Fred and some other things," he said.

Well, now we know what those "other things,quot; were. The Maple Leafs obtained their backup goalkeeper, and possible initial goalkeeper, in the foreseeable future.

Campbell doesn't have good numbers this year, but to be fair, the Kings are not a good hockey team. In 20 games, it is 8-10-2 with a savings percentage of .900 and -4.82 GSAA. Last season, he was 10-14-1 in 31 games with a saving percentage of .928 and a GSAA of 15.16 in a Kings team that was just as bad.

For the outlook: Campbell has a Goal Against 109 percentage (the league average is 100) and a GSAA of -4.82. Quick has a percentage of 116 Goals Against and a GSAA of -13.70 (and looks better than last year). It's hard to play with these kings. – Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) February 6, 2020

Despite the poor numbers, he is a definitive update of Hutchinson. He may only have 58 NHL games to his credit, but considering how bad the Kings have been in front of him, they are 0-20-1 at the end after a period, he has done an admirable job and seeing This rescue clip is easy to see who follows the disc and reads the play well above the level of Hutchinson.

Chris Johnson of Sportsnet also points out that Crawford has two more years in his contract and could be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft.

As for Clifford, it will be a forward of the last six, but it will add a hard, sandy, physical element that is urgently needed. Toronto is a refined team with people like Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and John Tavares. He has the second best offensive number (193 goals for) in the NHL, but also averages only 16.9 hits per game (the league average is around 21.6); against the Rangers, they were overcome 29-12.

Speaking of Tavares, he was tagged for being rude at the end of the game after getting tangled up with Ryan Lindgren, something the team captain and one of his best scorers shouldn't have to do.

"He did a cross-check and then I thought he had just pushed me and I couldn't stand it and stand it," Tavares said, adding that he was fighting for his ice. The fight came 40 seconds after Zach Hyman dropped the gloves with his former Michigan University teammate Jacob Trouba and was bloody. Those two have five fights between them, according to hockeyfights.com.

In the postseason, which is not guaranteed for Toronto at this time, large physical bodies are needed. The Leafs entered Wednesday's contest with only two fights in the season, and the first was not until Travis Dermott dropped his gloves in early December. According to hockeyfights.com, Clifford has three himself this season and 80 in his career.

A rental player (he will be a UFA on July 1), Clifford also brings with him two Stanley Cup rings. Like his teammate Jake Muzzin, he has entered the postseason, knows how physical the playoffs are and has savored success. That is the key inside the locker room.

He may only have 129 points in his career (60 goals, 69 assists) in 660 games, but he will add a good layer to a list that has lost that element.

A quick note: Dubas knew what he was getting in the exchange, apart from what each player brings. GM's first deal with the OHL Soo Greyhounds was to acquire Campbell of Windsor. John Shannon also pointed out that Dubas represented Clifford when he was an agent.