Commercial analysis of Andre Iguodala: the heat shows that the momentum of the championship is taken seriously

The Heat was close to joining striker Andre Iguodala on Wednesday night in an exchange with the Grizzlies, according to multiple reports, ending the 36-year tenure in basketball purgatory. Miami supposedly signed Iguodala to a two-year, $ 30 million contract extension, the second year being a team option.

Iguodala has not adapted for Memphis after he exchanged it for him last summer, and his desire to leave some members of the team's young core upset earlier this week.

Miami is expected to send Justise Winslow to the Grizzlies as part of the agreement still in development, which could also include the Thunder by sending Danilo Gallinari to South Beach.

This is how the part of the Iguodala exchange would affect the Heat, the Grizzlies and the rest of the NBA:

Where does Andre Iguodala fit in the Heat rotation?

Miami entered the season waiting for Winslow to continue its growth as a point forward, but has limited to 11 games and is currently out with a back injury. Iguodala will probably be the perfect complement to that role as a replacement for Winslow. His ball handling skills and defensive intensity would potentially be a great advantage from the bank.

The Heat are optimistic that they can be genuine Eastern Conference contenders after adding Jimmy Butler, watching Bam Adebayo emerge as an All-Star and obtaining an unexpected production of Kendrick Nunn, among others. Iguodala would give the group another ultra-experienced leader in the playoffs, potentially closing the gap with his rivals.

What does the extension of Andre Iguodala's contract look like?

According to reports, Iguodala agreed to an extension of two years and $ 30 million as part of the Heat exchange for him. While the team can let go to Iguodala without penalty after next season, if so decided, the contract would still represent a remarkable dollar figure for a 36-year-old player who hasn't played since last June.

With a team option for the 2021-22 season, Iguodala is allowing the Heat to maintain salary flexibility for free agency, according to sources from the ESPN league. If Miami fails to recruit a top star, the plan would be for Miami to guarantee the $ 15 million that season, according to sources. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

At this point in his career, Iguodala saves his legs for when it matters most. Given his lack of game time this season and his need to acclimatize to the NBA's pace, fans shouldn't expect much regular season production from him. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last year for Golden State.

However, the postseason could still bring out the old Iggy that the Warriors fell in love with in the last campaigns.

Bruh you are a legend @andre . My boy sat half the season. He spent time with his family. He promoted his book. He sharpened his post-retirement plans and earned 😂✊🏾 respect bruh. – CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 6, 2020

What will Miami give up to get Andre Iguodala?

In addition to the strong contract for Iguodala, Miami will separate from Winslow, who was selected No. 10 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. When he is healthy, Winslow has shown promise as a defensive plug that can distribute the ball in attack, but the 23-year-old Duke product would be redundant with Iguodala in the picture.

It is likely that other pieces still to be reported are also involved in the agreement, particularly if Oklahoma City is part of the process.

What does trade mean for Memphis?

The Grizzlies were not going to play Iguodala at any time this year anyway, so any return would have been satisfactory. The fact that they expected a young forward with potential in Winslow (and possibly more, depending on how things unfold) represents an extremely impressive job in the market for general manager Zach Kleiman.

Winslow will be used to help build around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks (who accepted an extension of three years and $ 35 million on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski), as Memphis seeks to reach the postseason soon. The forward could make sense as a bank ball handler to lead the offense when Morant is off the ground, and gained experience in various roles in Miami. Your health remains a concern, and it is not clear how often it will be available to Memphis.

Winslow already has some friends on his new team: Duke's outstanding teammates Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen are part of the team. He approached them publicly on social media on Wednesday night.

Winslow is owed $ 13 million next year and has a team option at that price for the 2021-22 campaign.