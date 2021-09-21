commerce tech Mirakl says raises $555 million in funding

Article content

Mirakl said on Tuesday it had raised $555 million in a funding round that valued the tech startup that helps companies set up online marketplaces at more than $3.5 billion.

Paris and Boston-based Mirakl said that more than 300 companies already use its platform and the funding, led by private equity firm Silver Lake, will be used to expand its engineer base, customer support, third-party seller ecosystem, as well as increasing its global footprint.

“Our vision at the beginning was to enable companies to compete against Amazon because we were destroyed by seeing fantastic businesses stand still, watching digital giants come in and play with different rules,” Adrien Nussenbaum, Mirakl’s co-CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.