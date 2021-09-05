#Roommates, extremely sad news to report in Los Angeles involving the deaths of multiple comedians due to suspected drug overdose. According to reports, comedian Fuquan Johnson was among the fatalities in a triple cocaine overdose that also included another local comic and a fourth victim who currently remains hospitalized.

@TMZ_TV reports, on September 3rd, Los Angeles police arrived at the scene of a home in the Venice neighborhood just after midnight. Once inside, they discovered three people dead, all of whom passed away of a suspected drug overdose and a fourth victim who was immediately rushed to the hospital. Among the deceased, includes two local comedians Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, third victim Natalie Williamson and Kate Quigley (also a comic) who is in serious condition at a local hospital.

Local authorities believe that the cause of death of the three victims appears to be due to an overdose of cocaine laced with fentanyl. The determining cause of death will reportedly be available within the next few days, as the bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the L.A. Coroner’s Office for official autopsies.

Fuquan Johnson, Enrico Colangeli and Kate Quigley were popular fixtures in the Los Angeles comedy scene and apparent close friends, as photos of Fuquan and Kate were featured on her social media. Natalie Williamson is not a comedian, however.

Kate is said to be alive, but her condition as of now is still considered incredibly serious and she is still being heavily monitored. This story is developing.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Comedian Fuquan Johnson Included In Suspected Triple Cocaine Overdose In Los Angeles—Fourth Victim Currently Hospitalized appeared first on The Shade Room.