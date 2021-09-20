Comedian Anthony “A.J.” Johnson Passes Away At The Age Of 56

Roommates, we are sending our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Anthony “A.J.” Johnson.

According to TMZ, his nephew confirmed his passing and said that he was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased. At the time a cause of death has not been determined.

A.J. is known for starring in films such as “Friday,” “I Got The Hookup,” “Players Club,” and more.

News about his passing started to circulate on social media early Monday. Fellow actor Tyrin Turner spoke about his passing and said, “Dam we shared great times on screen and off …. can’t believe this sh*t…..one of the funniest n*ggaz ever…… dam been losing so many people I’m scared to answer my phone or look at my messages!!!!!!!”

Ice Cube also honored A.J. as well and said, “Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday…”

Reps for A.J. later released a statement about his passing and said, “Our BH Talent family is saddened about the loss of an amazing iconic legend in comedy, our client and friend Anthony “AJ” Johnson. We are praying for all those that were touched by his comedy, acting, but most of all his life. We are especially praying for his beloved Wife, Children, Siblings, and Manager.”

We continue to send our deepest condolences to A.J.’s loved ones.

