Comcast, Walmart team up to sell smart TVs with the media firm’s software

Comcast Corp has launched smart TVs that run on its operating system and will be sold in the United States at Walmart Inc stores and in the coming weeks at the retailer’s website, the media giant said on Tuesday.

The smart TV called XClass TV will be made by Hisense and integrate streaming, on demand, broadcast and cable options with Comcast’s software and will support voice search.

With cord cutting pacing up, Comcast is bolstering its footing in the streaming business. It also introduced Sky Glass, a streaming TV in the UK, earlier this month and a wireless streaming box XiOne in September.

With the streaming TVs running Comcast’s own software, the company enters a market dominated by streaming device maker Roku Inc and Fire TV maker Amazon.com Inc.

The TV will be pre-loaded with apps including the media firm’s own streaming service Peacock, with twelve months of premium subscription, the company said, as it pushes to garner more users in a highly competitive space with big players like Disney+, Netflix Inc and HBO Max. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)