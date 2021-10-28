Comcast Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Comcast (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Comcast announced earnings per share of $0.87 on revenue of $30.30B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7521 on revenue of $29.84B.
Comcast shares are down 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.15% from its 52 week high of $61.80 set on September 3. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 18.21% from the start of the year.
Comcast follows other major Services sector earnings this month
Comcast’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.
Netflix had beat expectations on October 19 with third quarter EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48B.
