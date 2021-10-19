Comcast Aims to Become Streaming Gatekeeper With Smart TVs

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Comcast Corp. will begin selling a line of smart TVs this week, opening a new front in the battle with Roku Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to become the dominant gatekeeper of the streaming era.

Comcast has teamed up with the Chinese manufacturer Hisense Home Appliances to launch what it calls XClass TV. The sets go on sale this week in select Walmart Inc. stores, the company said Tuesday.

Comcast already sells set-top boxes with its operating system, called X1, baked in. It licenses the technology to cable companies in the U.S. and Canada. But the smart TV marks the first time the cable provider will offer products directly to consumers outside of its own territories, which include Philadelphia, Houston and Chicago.