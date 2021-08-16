Columbia’s Sachs Confronts the Limits of the ESG Investing Boom

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Exploding head and rolling eye emojis are regular fixtures in the online chatroom where Lisa Sachs discusses the latest sustainable offerings from the investing world with her fellow academics. They’re annoyed, and sometimes bemused, by the funds that claim to be aligned with net-zero climate targets or international sustainability goals, yet lack details on definitions, objectives and real world impacts, said Sachs, who heads Columbia University’s Center on Sustainable Investment, which is a joint center of Columbia Law School and the Earth Institute.As environmental, social and governance investing quickly goes mainstream, so are the misconceptions that markets are addressing and can solve society’s biggest challenges, she said. For investors to play a bigger role in the energy transition and counteract concerns of greenwashing — exaggerating or misrepresenting environmental benefits — they need to rapidly escalate pressure on the biggest corporate polluters, ratchet up investments in clean technology and put an end to lobbying that blocks robust public policies, she said.”It is time to be honest about ESG’s purpose, its forms and limitations,” Sachs, 39, said. “Most ESG approaches have little impact on the real economy and have a real risk of becoming not only less useful, but obfuscating society’s problems and the responsibility of the financial sector and corporations for those problems.”

Article content Along with the surge in sustainable investing — assets are about $35 trillion — climate change and pollution have worsened, while income inequality has widened. To speed up the transition to a low-carbon economy, investors need to direct more money to public green bonds and governments need to put in place more rigorous climate policies beyond disclosing emissions, Sachs said.Sachs, who teaches a course in extractive industries at Columbia, graduated in economics from Harvard University and got her law degree from Columbia. She is part of a cadre of people who are speaking out about how markets alone can’t fix societal ills. Sachs has given talks at banks and large asset managers about ESG’s limitations. In one of those meetings, Sachs said a top executive admitted to her that his firm’s low-carbon portfolios didn’t address global warming in a robust way. They were instead created simply because of client demand.Despite her criticisms of ESG, Sachs said the strategy has helped to bring societal issues to the attention of the finance and investing industries, and showed how these challenges can pose financial risks. But confusion over definitions, poor data and a lack of accountability stymie impacts on the real economy, she said.

Article content Here are her views on some of the sector’s most pressing issues:On stewardship: While divestment strategies are “nice” from a moral standpoint and can send a message to large carbon emitters, they have limited impact in raising financing costs or forcing companies to change, Sachs said. The track record of money managers in pressing companies to decarbonize has been very weak, so they should instead be hiring more people to engage directly with corporate managements and escalate demands for transition plans, she said. Those demands should be disclosed, as well as the successes and failures of their engagements, Sachs said.On green bonds: While green bonds are plagued by a lack of clear definitions, boosting investments in those issued by governments and regional development banks, such as the African Development Bank, help investors play a bigger role in the energy transition, Sachs said.

Article content They could narrow funding gaps related to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by investing in clean technologies, retrofitting of buildings and rolling out new electricity grids, she said. Certain green bonds issued by companies with sound transition plans are also worthy of investment, Sachs said.On government: Governments have been slow to address global warming in part because of the outsized influence of the finance industry, Sachs said, citing research from OpenSecrets.org that shows banks, investment firms and insurance companies are the largest source of campaign contributions to federal candidates in the U.S. Regulators are “five years behind” by mainly emphasizing disclosure of emissions and risks, she said. Instead, they should be getting companies to cut their carbon footprints, she said. “Government action can shift corporate behavior across a range of industries, far more than inclusion, exclusion and integration strategies in an ESG portfolio can,” Sachs said. On ESG: The majority of sustainable investing assets are in a strategy called ESG integration, which involves analyzing and reducing risks that climate change and other issues have on investments in a bid to boost returns. “It should be the other way round,” Sachs said. “We should be looking at how companies are causing and perpetuating society’s challenges. As long as ESG integration focuses on financial returns, it’s unlikely to have a transformative impact.” ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

