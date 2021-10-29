Colombian peso rises on rate hike, Mexican FX slumps on weak GDP

raised the rate, although members remained divided over the pace

The increase marked a second consecutive month the board has

points to 2.50%, amid rising inflation levels in the country.

three-week low, after the central bank raised rates by 50 basis

The Colombian currency rose 0.3% from a more-than

country’s economy shrank in the third quarter.

Mexico’s peso headed for its worst day in a month after the

Friday after the central bank raised interest rates, while

of hikes. The bank also raised its economic growth outlook for

the year.

Rate hikes have been a common trend across emerging markets

this year, as more economies struggle to cope with rising

inflation.

“Financial conditions in Latin America have tightened

sharply this year, most notably in Brazil and Chile, on the back

of aggressive monetary tightening and growing political and/or

fiscal risks,” Capital Economics said in a note.

“With these factors likely to persist, tight financial

conditions add to growing headwinds facing recoveries in the

region.”

Mexico’s peso sank 1.1% after data showed the

country’s economy shrank in the third quarter, its first

contraction since a sharp rebound from pandemic-driven lows.