Colombian peso rises on rate hike, Mexican FX slumps on weak GDP

Colombia’s peso recouped early losses on
Friday after the central bank raised interest rates, while
Mexico’s peso headed for its worst day in a month after the
country’s economy shrank in the third quarter.
The Colombian currency rose 0.3% from a more-than
three-week low, after the central bank raised rates by 50 basis
points to 2.50%, amid rising inflation levels in the country.
The increase marked a second consecutive month the board has
raised the rate, although members remained divided over the pace
of hikes. The bank also raised its economic growth outlook for
the year.
Rate hikes have been a common trend across emerging markets
this year, as more economies struggle to cope with rising
inflation.
“Financial conditions in Latin America have tightened
sharply this year, most notably in Brazil and Chile, on the back
of aggressive monetary tightening and growing political and/or
fiscal risks,” Capital Economics said in a note.
“With these factors likely to persist, tight financial
conditions add to growing headwinds facing recoveries in the
region.”
Mexico’s peso sank 1.1% after data showed the
country’s economy shrank in the third quarter, its first
contraction since a sharp rebound from pandemic-driven lows.
Still, the currency was set for mild gains in October.
Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio reiterated the
government’s economic growth forecast of 6.3% this year.
Peru’s sol was the best performing Latin American
currency in October, up 3.4% as moderate signals from the newly
elected leftist government calmed some fears of disruptive
market policies.
On the other hand, Brazil’s real severely lagged its
peers with a 3.6% loss, as concerns over rising inflation were
compounded by signals from the government that it intended to
breach its fiscal spending cap.
Chile’s peso slipped 1.1% as data showed copper
production, a major export, fell 6.9% year on year in September
amid some shutdowns in the sector.
Concerns over waning Chinese demand for the red metal have
also stung the peso in recent sessions.
Brazil’s Petrobras beat quarterly profit
expectations as rising crude prices helped its margins. But
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the company is too
profitable, criticizing its policy of pricing domestic fuel
according to global rates.
Petrobras shares fell 6%.
Brazilian miner Vale sank 2.5% after
third-quarter net profit came in significantly below analysts’
forecasts, while a 60% sequential drop in quarterly net income
pushed steelmaker Usiminas 5.7%
lower.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1263.31 -1
MSCI LatAm 2113.94 -1.64
Brazil Bovespa 104131.54 -1.49
Mexico IPC 51361.69 0.22
Chile IPSA 4110.91 0.36
Argentina MerVal 85405.44 -0.731
Colombia COLCAP 1394.85 -0.93
Currencies Latest Daily % change
Brazil real 5.6352 -0.18
Mexico peso 20.5826 -1.06
Chile peso 814.94 -1.14
Colombia peso 3764.53 0.28
Peru sol 3.9907 -0.42
Argentina peso 99.7200 -0.03
(interbank)
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alistair Bell and Marguerita Choy)
