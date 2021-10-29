Colombian peso rises on rate hike, Mexican FX slumps on weak GDP

Colombia’s peso recouped early losses on

Friday after the central bank raised interest rates, while

Mexico’s peso headed for its worst day in a month after the

country’s economy shrank in the third quarter.

The Colombian currency rose 0.3% from a more-than

three-week low, after the central bank raised rates by 50 basis

points to 2.50%, amid rising inflation levels in the country.

The increase marked a second consecutive month the board has

raised the rate, although members remained divided over the pace

of hikes. The bank also raised its economic growth outlook for

the year.

Rate hikes have been a common trend across emerging markets

this year, as more economies struggle to cope with rising

inflation.

“Financial conditions in Latin America have tightened

sharply this year, most notably in Brazil and Chile, on the back

of aggressive monetary tightening and growing political and/or

fiscal risks,” Capital Economics said in a note.

“With these factors likely to persist, tight financial

conditions add to growing headwinds facing recoveries in the

region.”

Mexico’s peso sank 1.1% after data showed the

country’s economy shrank in the third quarter, its first

contraction since a sharp rebound from pandemic-driven lows.

Still, the currency was set for mild gains in October.

Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio reiterated the

government’s economic growth forecast of 6.3% this year.

Peru’s sol was the best performing Latin American

currency in October, up 3.4% as moderate signals from the newly

elected leftist government calmed some fears of disruptive

market policies.

On the other hand, Brazil’s real severely lagged its

peers with a 3.6% loss, as concerns over rising inflation were

compounded by signals from the government that it intended to

breach its fiscal spending cap.

Chile’s peso slipped 1.1% as data showed copper

production, a major export, fell 6.9% year on year in September

amid some shutdowns in the sector.

Concerns over waning Chinese demand for the red metal have

also stung the peso in recent sessions.

Brazil’s Petrobras beat quarterly profit

expectations as rising crude prices helped its margins. But

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the company is too

profitable, criticizing its policy of pricing domestic fuel

according to global rates.

Petrobras shares fell 6%.

Brazilian miner Vale sank 2.5% after

third-quarter net profit came in significantly below analysts’

forecasts, while a 60% sequential drop in quarterly net income

pushed steelmaker Usiminas 5.7%

lower.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1263.31 -1

MSCI LatAm 2113.94 -1.64

Brazil Bovespa 104131.54 -1.49

Mexico IPC 51361.69 0.22

Chile IPSA 4110.91 0.36

Argentina MerVal 85405.44 -0.731

Colombia COLCAP 1394.85 -0.93

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.6352 -0.18

Mexico peso 20.5826 -1.06

Chile peso 814.94 -1.14

Colombia peso 3764.53 0.28

Peru sol 3.9907 -0.42

Argentina peso 99.7200 -0.03

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;

Editing by Alistair Bell and Marguerita Choy)

