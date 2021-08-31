Colombian peso jumps 1%; Chile’s peso rallies ahead of c.bank meeting

Article content
Latin American currencies rallied on
Tuesday as the dollar sank to three-week lows, with the
Colombian peso’s 1% jump to seven-week highs leading the pack.
Colombia’s central bank on Monday sold the government $2.79
billion – the entire amount of the International Monetary Fund’s
Special Drawing Rights allocation to the country.
The sale was in exchange for local TES treasury bonds, and
was aimed at helping shore up the country’s liquidity and budget
for this year and next.
“This is a positive development for Colombia and is in line
with the government’s efforts to tackle its fiscal weaknesses,”
said Credit Suisse analyst Alberto J Rojas.
The Colombian peso is set to post its best month so far this
year, up about 2.3%.
The dollar was trading near three-week lows against a basket
of currencies on Tuesday, as investors looked to U.S. jobs
figures later this week for clues on stimulus taper timing.
Chile’s peso was set for its best session in three
weeks as copper prices rose.
Chile’s central bank is to meet later in the day and is
expected to raise the key interest rate to 1.0% in August after
the bank hiked by 25 basis points last month.
The rate is seen hitting 1.5% in five months, a Reuters poll
earlier this month showed.
Mexico’s peso rose 0.3%, but was on course to end
August down 1.1% as rising coronavirus cases dulled sentiment.
Brazil’s real hit over three-week highs, as falling
unemployment aided sentiment. The currency is on course to
finish the month up about 1%.
Among stocks, Mexico’s IPC index hit all-time highs,
up 0.3%, with financial stock Grupo Financiero Banorte’s
near 2% rise leading gains.
Mexican conglomerate Femsa rose 0.6% following
news that its U.S. subsidiary Envoy Solutions would acquire
Daycon Products Co, a specialty distributor.
Stocks in Brazil were up 0.2%, while those in Chile
and Colombia fell, with the former breaking
a four-session winning streak.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1359 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1306.58 1.65
MSCI LatAm 2502.24 0.28
Brazil Bovespa 120022.02 0.24
Mexico IPC 52780.36 0.34
Chile IPSA 4477.89 -0.64
Argentina MerVal – –
Colombia COLCAP 1319.47 -0.23
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.1472 0.81
Mexico peso 20.1029 0.14
Chile peso 775.9 0.80
Colombia peso 3774 1.02
Peru sol 4.0694 0.00
Argentina peso 97.7500 -0.04
(interbank)
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba
O’Brien)