Colombian peso jumps 1%; Chile’s peso rallies ahead of c.bank meeting

for this year and next.

was aimed at helping shore up the country’s liquidity and budget

The sale was in exchange for local TES treasury bonds, and

Special Drawing Rights allocation to the country.

billion – the entire amount of the International Monetary Fund’s

Colombia’s central bank on Monday sold the government $2.79

Colombian peso’s 1% jump to seven-week highs leading the pack.

Tuesday as the dollar sank to three-week lows, with the

“This is a positive development for Colombia and is in line

with the government’s efforts to tackle its fiscal weaknesses,”

said Credit Suisse analyst Alberto J Rojas.

The Colombian peso is set to post its best month so far this

year, up about 2.3%.

The dollar was trading near three-week lows against a basket

of currencies on Tuesday, as investors looked to U.S. jobs

figures later this week for clues on stimulus taper timing.

Chile’s peso was set for its best session in three

weeks as copper prices rose.

Chile’s central bank is to meet later in the day and is

expected to raise the key interest rate to 1.0% in August after

the bank hiked by 25 basis points last month.

The rate is seen hitting 1.5% in five months, a Reuters poll