Colombian exporter developing cryptocurrency to help transport long-horned beetles to Japan By Cointelegraph

As reported by Reuters Thursday morning, Tierra Viva (“Alive Earth”), a Colombian exporter of long-horned beetles based in Tunja, has been developing its own cryptocurrency to avoid high commission costs on international sales. According to the outlet, the Hercules, Neptunus, and elephant beetle species exported by Tierra Viva have a retail price of $300 a pair in Tokyo. The beetle species are popular among Japanese schoolchildren and collectors.

Carmelo Campos, chief programmer of Tierra Viva, said the following in an interview with Reuters: