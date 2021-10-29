Colombian cenbank eyed; Petrobras, Vale drop after results

raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%,

Colombia’s peso fell 0.3%. The central bank seen

further hampering assets in resource-rich Latam.

As the dollar capitalized on the euro’s weakness, most

caught the ire of the president.

Brazil miner Vale fell after weak results and Petrobras’ profits

ahead of a central bank policy decision on Friday, while in

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

but the market, and likely the seven-member board, is divided

over how sharply policymakers will increase borrowing costs, a

Reuters poll showed.

An increase would mark the second consecutive month the

board has raised the rate. Three board members had backed a

half-point rise last time.

“Financial conditions in Latin America have tightened

sharply this year, most notably in Brazil and Chile, on the back

of aggressive monetary tightening and growing political and/or

fiscal risks,” Capital Economics said in a note.

“With these factors likely to persist, tight financial

conditions add to growing headwinds facing recoveries in the

region.”

Data on Friday showed economic growth in Mexico shrank for

the first time since rebounding through the pandemic in the