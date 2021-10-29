Colombian cenbank eyed; Petrobras, Vale drop after results

Colombia’s peso hit a three-week low

ahead of a central bank policy decision on Friday, while in

Brazil miner Vale fell after weak results and Petrobras’ profits

caught the ire of the president.

As the dollar capitalized on the euro’s weakness, most

emerging market currencies lost, with sliding commodity prices

further hampering assets in resource-rich Latam.

Colombia’s peso fell 0.3%. The central bank seen

raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%,

but the market, and likely the seven-member board, is divided

over how sharply policymakers will increase borrowing costs, a

Reuters poll showed.

An increase would mark the second consecutive month the

board has raised the rate. Three board members had backed a

half-point rise last time.

“Financial conditions in Latin America have tightened

sharply this year, most notably in Brazil and Chile, on the back

of aggressive monetary tightening and growing political and/or

fiscal risks,” Capital Economics said in a note.

“With these factors likely to persist, tight financial

conditions add to growing headwinds facing recoveries in the

region.”

Data on Friday showed economic growth in Mexico shrank for

the first time since rebounding through the pandemic in the

third quarter.

In the world’s largest producer of copper, Chile, data

showed production of the metal fell 6.9% year on year in

September amid some shutdowns in the sector.

With oil, iron ore and copper prices also falling,

currencies of Mexico and Chile fell 0.5% each,

while Brazil’s real slipped 0.4%. On the week, the real

flat, while Mexico’s peso looks to be the worst weekly

performer in the region, down more than 1%.

After Mexican oil firm Pemex reported a move back into loss

on Thursday, Brazil’s Petrobras beat quarterly profit

expectations. But Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the

company is too profitable.

Its policy of pricing domestic fuel in line with

international rates is drawing ire as Brent crude prices

rise. Bolsonaro’s ouster of Petrobras’ former chief executive

over the issue had seen shares plunge 21% in February.

The country’s economy ministry on Friday said Brazilian

states decided to freeze the ICMS tax levied on fuels for 90

days, aiming to keep prices stable.

Miner Vale sank 3% after third-quarter net profit

came in significantly below analysts’ forecasts, while a 60%

sequential drop in quarterly net income pushed steelmaker

Usiminas 5.7% lower.

losses on Mexico’s IPC stock index were capped by

strong earnings from conglomerate Femsa and

restaurant operator Alsea sending their shares up

0.4% and 0.2% respectively.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1414 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1264.08 -0.94

MSCI LatAm 2116.37 -1.53

Brazil Bovespa 104204.42 -1.42

Mexico IPC 51110.20 -0.27

Chile IPSA 4095.68 -0.01

Argentina MerVal – –

Colombia COLCAP 1396.29 -0.83

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.6462 -0.38

Mexico peso 20.4709 -0.52

Chile peso 809.8 -0.51

Colombia peso 3787.53 -0.32

Peru sol 3.9739 0.00

Argentina peso 99.7100 -0.02

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;

Editing by Alistair Bell)

Comments

