Colombia uses gamification to teach youth about crypto and stock trading By Cointelegraph

Colombia’s government has chosen to fund a new app, board game and book to educate children and young people about investing in cryptocurrencies and the stock market. As reported by Cointelegraph Brasil, the game was proposed by Henry Jean Velásquez in response to a government appeal for innovative projects that can help foster financial literacy among young Colombians.

As Velásquez has described it, the game, dubbed “B Coin: Learn to Invest in the Stock Market,” simulates the experience of retail trading as follows: