Colombia signs contracts for four off-shore blocks with Occidental subsidiary

BOGOTA — Colombia on Friday signed exploration and production contracts for four off-shore blocks with energy company Anadarko, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp, with expected investment commitments of $1.4 billion.

The four blocks, which will be wholly owned by Anadarko Colombia Company, are located off the Andean country’s Caribbean coast and cover some 1.6 million hectares (3.9 million acres), the national hydrocarbons agency (ANH) said in a statement.

Colombia currently counts on just under eight years of gas reserves and, with gas already discovered in Colombia’s Caribbean, the new blocks are an opportunity ensure self-sufficiency in energy, the ANH said.