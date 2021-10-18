Colin Powell Passes Away At The Age Of 84 Due To COVID Related Complications 

Roommates, we are sending our deepest condolences to the loved ones of General Colin Powell. On Monday, his family shared a statement to his official Facebook page announcing his passing.

In the statement, they announced that he passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19, and shared he was fully vaccinated. They also thanked the staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center, where he received his treatment.

According to CNN, a source familiar with General Powell’s condition also revealed that he had multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body’s immune response. It’s noted that although he was fully vaccinated, those who are immunocompromised, have a chance at contracting the virus.

Colin Powell’s longtime chief of staff, Peggy Cifrino, also confirmed to CNN that he suffered from Parkinson’s as well, stating, “in addition to multiple myeloma, Colin Powell also had Parkinson’s which put him at high risk with an immunocompromised system.”

General Powell accomplished many firsts within his career, including becoming the first Black US secretary of state in 2001 under the George W. Bush administration.

Bush released a statement following the news of his passing and said, “Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration. He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

Barack Obama released a statement as well and said:

General Colin Powell understood what was best in this country, and tried to bring his own life, career, and public statements in line with that ideal. Michelle and I will always look to him as an example of what America—and Americans—can and should be. pic.twitter.com/vSxTbUE5aR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 18, 2021

Joe Biden also said, “As a Senator, I worked closely with him when he served as National Security Advisor, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and as Secretary of State. Over our many years working together – even in disagreement – Colin was always someone who gave you his best and treated you with respect.”

