Colin McRae’s long-lost rally car reportedly sold for Bitcoin at auction By Cointelegraph

Colin McRae's long-lost rally car reportedly sold for Bitcoin at auction

(BTC) adoption is growing in the auction world, where privacy is a key concern. An anonymous buyer purchased a legendary rally car driven by iconic rally figures Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz, which was thought to be long-lost in an auction for half a million Australian dollars ($360,000) and reportedly used Bitcoin as a payment method.

Australian auction house Lloyds (LON:) Auctions announced that the 1994 Subaru (OTC:) Prodrive 555 Group A World Rally Championship Car had been found in a barn, covered in dust, in the Victoria state of Australia.