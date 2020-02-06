Colin Lloyd analyzes the dominance of the Premier League by Michael van Gerwen | Darts news

%MINIFYHTMLab5c9baaaefdf874e6e4fcc972e04e0c11% %MINIFYHTMLab5c9baaaefdf874e6e4fcc972e04e0c12%





Michael van Gerwen aims to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title in 2020

Michael van Gerwen and the Premier League is a match made in heaven. & # 39; The Green Machine & # 39; He has led the league phase in his seven previous appearances and has never failed to reach the final. When he begins his bid for title number six, Colin Lloyd evaluates the Dutch's command.

Given the caliber of the Premier League competitors, it is amazing to think that Van Gerwen and Phil Taylor are the only players who have won the league phase since the start of the tournament in 2005.

& # 39; The Power & # 39; He led the tree for eight consecutive years, although MVG broke that monopoly when he debuted in 2013 and was able to match the 16-time world champion record by winning this year's league phase.

& # 39; The Green Machine & # 39; He has opened new paths throughout his career in the Premier League. His 123.40 average against Michael Smith in 2016 remains the televised world record average and also has an impeccable record in the Premier League semifinals, winning all seven matches.

Former world No. 1 Colin Lloyd was a finalist in the inaugural staging of the tournament and attributes Van Gerwen's dominance to his desire to constantly test himself against his closest rivals.

"I think the reason Michael loves to play in this event is because he faces the best," Lloyd told Darts show podcast.

"He faces the best and wants to dominate. He wants to try to put them in his place to say & # 39; I'm the world number 1, I'm the one you have to beat & # 39;".

"He does not do it in an arrogant way: he has respect for the other players. Peter (Wright) will enter there as world champion, but Michael will stay there and say & # 39; I am the world number one, I am the man to beat & # 39 ;.

The Dutchman was denied a fourth World Championship crown after losing in the final last month against Peter Wright

"He just goes up and tries to seal that authority. The last seven times he's been there, he's always there and there, and he's always on top. He loves to win tournaments."

The player in ninth place will be eliminated from this year's competition after Judgment Night in Rotterdam and Lloyd believes that Van Gerwen's ability to score points on the board from the beginning is critical to his success, as it alleviates fears of a fight between the first four.

"He wants to seal the authority, he wants to get points on the board early and that's where Michael does that."

"He goes there, gets the points on the table early, so when it comes to a pressurized situation, he can go back and think & # 39; it's fine, because I'm the best or the second, people are really looking for points while I already put my points on the board before & # 39 ;.

"He has that mental attitude of points, points, points and points make prizes. He just enjoys the competition of playing against the other players. He likes to put his skills against everyone else's abilities."

However, Van Gerwen does not enter this year's tour as world champion, after & # 39; The Green Machine & # 39; He resigned his title against an inspired Peter Wright on New Year's Day.

Wright's success, along with the impressive form of Gerwyn Price and the signs of a revival of Gary Anderson, gives this year's tournament an intriguing perspective and Lloyd believes it could be more competitive than ever.

Peter Wright and Van Gerwen will collide at the opening night in Aberdeen

"Michael looks at him like: & # 39; Are you ready for me? & # 39; It's not done in an arrogant way, it's just a matter of trust. Well, I think some people will be ready for him this year.

"He has the new darts. I saw him throw some great things in Holland on the exhibition nights I did, but that's an exhibition, it's not a game of matches or tournaments."

"Sometimes there are those crucial shots and a little doubt gets into your head: new darts, new darts. You don't want me to get in there, but it does come in and sometimes there is that little dart lost."

"He knows it and will get over it and will continue with the work he has in hand, but I think it will be a difficult year for Michael and a fantastic year for darts."

We also talked to some of this year's current crops, including man himself, to get his perspective on why Michael van Gerwen is so hard to stop in the Premier League …

Peter Wright: "It wasn't hard to beat, I should have had it a few years ago! That was just because of my lack. I think he loves playing darts week by week, that's why it's very hard to beat, because he loves the game.

Daryl Gurney defeated Van Gerwen twice in the league phase last year

Daryl Gurney: "It's so competitive and doesn't really play bad games. It's easy to prepare to play against Michael because if you don't play your game A, you'll be defeated."

Michael Smith "I think so did Phil Taylor. I think people have already been beaten before going up and playing with him. When I play it I try too hard because I know that if I bring my game I can beat it. That's my problem: relax, I think People tense against him.

Rob Cross: "He is ultraconsistent. He knows what he wants: he gets the number one spot and, to be honest, there is probably a lot of pressure there, but it is a great motivation to try to keep it."

Rob Cross has lost his six Premier League meetings against world No 1

Glen Durrant: "He is the best player in the world and can win games behind the scenes."

Nathan Aspinall: "He is the number one in the world and he won everything.

Michael van Gerwen: "I believe in myself and I know what I am capable of. I can do it weekly and my mental strength is much greater than that of the other players and I use it against them."

Follow every week of the Premier League at Sky Sports, starting in Aberdeen on Thursday, February 6, as the 17 weeks of action continue every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.