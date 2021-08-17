Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Yup, yes, exactly, and finally. 

Colin confirmed the news to the audience at one of his stand-up comedy shows in a theater in Connecticut.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Speaking as one-half of one of Hollywood’s beloved power couples, he told attendees, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” according to Page Six.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As you all know, the couple quietly wed amid the pandemic in October 2020, after dating for three years.

Colin will be a first-time father; meanwhile, Scarlett has a 6-year-old daughter named Rose from her previous marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Congrats again to Colin and Scarlett!

