Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Colin confirmed the news to the audience at one of his stand-up comedy shows in a theater in Connecticut.
Speaking as one-half of one of Hollywood’s beloved power couples, he told attendees, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” according to Page Six.
Colin will be a first-time father; meanwhile, Scarlett has a 6-year-old daughter named Rose from her previous marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac.
Congrats again to Colin and Scarlett!
