Colgate-Palmolive Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:) reported on Friday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Colgate-Palmolive announced earnings per share of $0.81 on revenue of $4.41B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7965 on revenue of $4.4B.
Colgate-Palmolive shares are down 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 11.03% from its 52 week high of $86.41 set on November 20, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 22.37% from the start of the year.
Colgate-Palmolive follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month
Colgate-Palmolive’s report follows an earnings beat by Coca-Cola on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $10.04B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.577 on revenue of $9.78B.
PepsiCo had beat expectations on October 5 with third quarter EPS of $1.79 on revenue of $20.19B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.73 on revenue of $19.39B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.