Colgate-Palmolive Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:) reported on Friday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Colgate-Palmolive announced earnings per share of $0.81 on revenue of $4.41B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7965 on revenue of $4.4B.

Colgate-Palmolive shares are down 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 11.03% from its 52 week high of $86.41 set on November 20, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 22.37% from the start of the year.

Colgate-Palmolive follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Colgate-Palmolive’s report follows an earnings beat by Coca-Cola on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $10.04B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.577 on revenue of $9.78B.

PepsiCo had beat expectations on October 5 with third quarter EPS of $1.79 on revenue of $20.19B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.73 on revenue of $19.39B.

