CoinZoom Launches OTC Desk to Fill Gap for Institutional Customers By DailyCoin

CoinZoom Launches OTC Desk to Fill Gap for Institutional Customers



CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, today announced the launch of the CoinZoom OTC (over the counter) Desk offering deeper liquidity and a private, personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals needing to fill large orders. The CoinZoom OTC Desk trades in over 140 markets and has streaming liquidity from the largest market makers in the world.

“We’ve seen a lot of interest from Institutions looking to execute major trades,”

said CoinZoom CEO, Todd Crosland.

“Whether institutions are buying or selling 100, 1,000, or 10,000 our global network of the largest cryptocurrency liquidity providers can fill any sized order. In addition to Bitcoin, we offer trading in over 140 markets. We’re eager to offer this service to those institutions with top tier personalized assistance and security measures.”

In addition to the newly launched OTC Desk, CoinZoom offers Institutional investors CZ-Prime’s FIX integration, where institutions can take advantage of minimal latency, secure connection and full-time access around the clock. Institutions have access to market rates, trading with full order books from CoinZoom’s over 140 markets, and the most popular order execution types.

Clients utilizing the OTC Desk will also be able to earn up to 7.5% APY on their crypto holdings by utilizing CoinZoom’s Earn service.

“We believe our experience in investment banking and digital assets trading along with the technology and security measures we have in place, put is in a unique position to service this group of investors,”

Crosland added.

To get started, email otc@coinzoom.com with your inquiry.

