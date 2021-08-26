Cointelegraph’s ‘The Market Report’ is now live By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BTC price rejected at $50K; ADA bulls take a breather: Cointelegraph’s ‘The Market Report’ is now live

Following an impressive run, the price of (BTC) firmly rejected $50,000 this week, casting some doubts on the resumption of the bull market. Cardano’s ADA, meanwhile, is finally showing signs of slowing down after doubling in two weeks. Resident experts Jordan Finneseth and Marcel Pechman take a deep dive into where we are in the Bitcoin cycle and what we could expect heading into September, which is traditionally a volatile month for crypto. We also welcome Dan McDermitt of The Chart Guys to share some technical analysis on Bitcoin. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph