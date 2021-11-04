Cointelegraph launches Crypto Biz newsletter By Cointelegraph

The cryptocurrency market has matured from a fringe technology experiment to a global asset class valued at over $2.7 trillion. It’s about time we start treating it as a business — and reporting on it as such.
Cointelegraph’s Business Beat has been busy over the past year covering the biggest developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Capital raises, high-profile partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, institutional adoption and highly specialized investment funds have all headlined our business feed over the past year.
