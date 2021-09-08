CoinSwitch Kuber poised to become India’s second crypto unicorn By Cointelegraph

India’s recent past has been tumultuous on the cryptocurrency front, yet the local industry is nonetheless rumored to be on the verge of producing another crypto unicorn.

According to an unconfirmed report published Tuesday, sources allegedly familiar with the matter have claimed that crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber is in the “advanced stages of talks” for a fresh financing round that would see the platform valued at $2 billion.