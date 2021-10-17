CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Targets For 50M Indian Crypto Users in 2 Years By CoinQuora

CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Targets For 50M Indian Crypto Users in 2 Years



CEO Ashish Singhal says that their target is to get 50 million users in India especially in the next 2 years.

They aim to do this to educate users about crypto investment management and wealth creation in India.

Amid CoinSwitch Kuber exchange’s tremendous growth in just a few months, CEO Ashish Singhal has expressed that they are working harder to get not less than 50 million Indian crypto users, perhaps in the next 2 years.

One thing is for certain when the time does come, the company plans to educate the users seamlessly about crypto investment management. Also, as per Singhal, they aim to train everyone about all the means and proper ways to create wealth when it comes to cryptocurrency. He said,

The past 18-20 months in the Covid pandemic has taught most of us the value of money. We are here not only to solve the crypto problems for the Indian investors but also solve the wealth management issue, with crypto being a key financial asset in their portfolio.

Adding more to what Singhal said, he further mentioned that one of their goals is to remove all the existing difficulties in crypto trading. In doing this, digital asset users will get access to a simplified experience to easily buy and sell crypto with just a single click.

Moreover, he even stressed that they are prepared to work hand in hand with the government to achieve its vision and create crypto-friendly regulations in the country. With much enthusiasm, Singhal went further by saying that “the next Big Tech firm is going to come from India, based on Web 3.0 and Blockchain.”

