Coinseed Shut Down for Good, NYAG Takes the Victory By CoinQuora

Coinseed Shut Down for Good, NYAG Takes the Victory



Coinseed has been shut down for good.

New York Attorney General (NYAG), Letitia James, made sure of it.

Coinseed still owes some users their funds back.

The online crypto trading platform — Coinseed, has shut down for good. New York Attorney General (NYAG) — Letitia James, made sure to end all operations by Coinseed.

The decision took priority due to plenty of complaints that came from Coinseed’s clients. To specify, the complaints pertain to the non-consensual swapping of client funds for Dogecoin (DOGE).

In detail, James called for action on September 13, 2021. She had Coinseed shut down for good. To add on, the exchange also has to pay $3 million in fines to stave the accusations.

About 3 months ago, James had already sued Coinseed. This was due to Coinseed having raised $1 million from an initial coin offering (ICO). At this time, Coinseed had violated the Martin Act….

