CoinQuora, the Official Media Partner of Trescon WBS Dubai By CoinQuora

CoinQuora, the Official Media Partner of Trescon WBS Dubai



The world’s biggest block event is happening right now in Dubai.

Trescon WBS Dubai appointed CoinQuora as its official media partner.

The world’s biggest blockchain event is happening right now in Dubai. For a couple of days in October, investors, traders, developers, and entrepreneurs will gather to witness this amazing event in the crypto space.

Today, the Trescon World Blockchain Summit is now live in Dubai, and CoinQuora as the event’s official partner, will publish updates and interesting developments regarding the summit.

ANNOUNCEMENT #WBSDubai has just begun …We have an amazing lineup of speakers panels, tech talks & workshops planned for the day! Check out the event agenda: https://t.co/HQziwnJZXh Livestream link: https://t.co/NXwjgmTcGH#trescon #WorldBlockchainSummit pic.twitter.com/WBGni45bbB — World Blockchain Summit (@tresconwbs) October 13, 2021

The Trescon World Blockchain Summit event is happening at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. As per the tweet posted by Trescon WBS, the event will have an amazing lineup of speaker panels and workshops that all the participants can experience.

On the other hand, through presentations and education sessions, investors and entrepreneurs can also showcase their products and services at the summit.

