Coinquora Exclusive — Vladislav Alimpiev From LocalBitcoins By CoinQuora

Coinquora Exclusive — Vladislav Alimpiev From LocalBitcoins



Vladislav Alimpiev is the Head of Business Development at LocalBitcoins. He develops new products and services, establishes partnerships, and creates community and event marketing strategies for the brand. He will be speaking at the upcoming World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

The CoinQuora team asked him some questions to help us get to know him, what he does in LocalBitcoins, and to tell us some things about the company. Without further ado, here’s the interview.

1. Please give us an introduction of yourself. What’s your background?

My name is Vladislav Alimpiev and I work for LocalBitcoins as the Head of Business Development. I am responsible for the development of new products and services, establishing strategic partnerships, as well as our community and event marketing strategy.

I was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, but I’ve been living in Finland for many years now and I’m happy to call Finland my home! Personally, I am very interested in the future of financial technology. Fintech and crypto, in particular, have positively affected the lives of many peop…

