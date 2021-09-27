CoinQuora Exclusive Interview — Omar C, CEO of ZB.com By CoinQuora

CoinQuora Exclusive Interview — Omar C, CEO of ZB.com



Omar C is the CEO of ZB.com. He worked in the telecom industry and shifted to blockchain and crypto after more than 10 years. He will be speaking at the upcoming World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

The CoinQuora team asked Omar questions to help us get to know him, what they do at ZB.com, and to tell us some things about his thoughts on the industry. Without further ado, here’s the interview.

1. Please give us an introduction of yourself. What’s your background?

Hello, everyone. I’m Omar, currently is ZB.COM CEO from 2020, ZBG ex-CEO and Co-Founder. Before I joined the crypto world, I worked as a software engineer in Ericsson (BS:), then worked overseas for 10 years in Huawei, and also became a co-founder of one Venture Capital.

2. How did you get into cryptocurrency? What’s your motivation?

When I worked in Huawei overseas, I lived in different regions, including the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia. After returning to China to obtain the fund qualification, I did a short period of VC/PE entrepreneurship. However, I found that tra…

Continue reading on CoinQuora