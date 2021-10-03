CoinQuora Exclusive Interview — Nick Saponaro, CEO of Divi By CoinQuora

CoinQuora Exclusive Interview — Nick Saponaro, CEO of Divi



Nick Saponaro is the CEO and Co-founder of Divi. He is a blockchain and cryptocurrency enthusiast who is supporting the upcoming World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

The CoinQuora team asked Nick questions to help us get to know him, what they do at Divi, and to tell us some things about his thoughts on the industry. Without further ado, here’s the interview.

Q. Please give us an introduction of yourself. What’s your background?

I grew up in a New Jersey suburb of Philadelphia. I always had an interest in technology and, being an only child, I had a lot of time on my hands to tinker and learn. Like many technologists, I enjoyed learning about computers and their capabilities, taking various devices apart and putting them back together.

Eventually I got into software and loved learning how various technologies work. Over the years using a computer became second nature and eventually I learned how to code and build my own programs and websites.

Q. How did you get into cryptocurrency? What’s your motivation?…

