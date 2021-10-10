CoinQuora Exclusive Interview — Jonathan Delucia, CTO of Medabots and Vacay By CoinQuora

CoinQuora Exclusive Interview — Jonathan Delucia, CTO of Medabots and Vacay



Jonathan Delucia is the CTO of Vacay Finance and Medabots. Apart from this, he also runs his own business simultaneously and is a distinguished business leader in Silicon Valley. Notably, he has contributed significantly to the crypto space. In addition, he will be a speaker at the upcoming World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

The CoinQuora team asked Jonathan questions to help us get to know him, what he does at Medabots and Vacay, and to tell us some things about his thoughts on the industry. Without further ado, here’s the interview.

Q. Please give us an introduction of yourself. What’s your background?

Hello everyone, my name is Jonathan Delucia and I am from the United States of America. I am currently married to my wife Amie, and I have two beautiful daughters with a third child on the way. My professional career has taken me down to many paths in life which started with the United States Army, but now I run my own personal business. While I run my business I simultaneously serve as the CTO for Medabots and Vacay Finance. My education consists of a high school diploma, a B.S. in Network and Communications Management, and a Master’s in Business Administration with a Certification in Media Communications. Aside from owning two successful small tech businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area, I have worked in the industry for many years as a system administrator. Combining my educational training and my experience in management in technology has allowed me to maximize my ability to accomplish CTO tasks and duties. I strive to make security, and our investors’ best interest my number one priority. Last but not least, I am a voice actor and impressionist. My voice will be featured in several upcoming crypto video games that will be released within the next 2-6 months. I can’t think of any better place to be that will allow me to do what I love, which is work in the crypto space and entertain others with my voices and impressions.

Q. How did you get into cryptocurrency? What’s your motivation?

I was working late one night for my carpentry business, and I received a phone call from a friend of mine asking me If I would like to take my knowledge of business and technology into the crypto space. At first, I didn’t know what to say. Crypto? Me? I immediately took a giant leap of faith and said yes. Three weeks later we launched Vacay and it ended up being an amazing experience filled with high stress and high amounts of adrenaline which was fueled by uncertainty from entering a new space I knew little about. We were able to successfully launch the project and had a great time doing it! I have grown so much in these last five months with project development. I am truly proud of what I have accomplished in such a short period of time. I went from being the CTO of Vacay to the guy with every connection on the BSC. Furthermore, I found my passion in the crypto space. Along with my friends and family’s support, I found my new talent on the BSC space which I have Breaking Bad star Daniel Moncada to thank for helping me find my true passion. Daniel found me in my prime, working for nothing but like a sponge for knowledge. He reached out and helped me become a voice actor and impressionist. When I am on a microphone in front of a crowd there is nothing more enjoyable to me! I thank Daniel for taking that leap of faith with me and believing in who I truly am inside.

My motivation is to wake up every morning and do what I love! That includes taking care of business behind the scenes, and pumping up our investors and getting to know them on a personal level. I like to let them know at Medabots and Vacay we don’t just care about your investment we care about the person making that investment and I will do everything in my power to maintain that trust for years to come.

Q. How did you start with your current company? Could you tell us about the business?

Vacay was a no-brainer to me! Pay for your travel with crypto and get exclusive discounts with our partners. I instantly thought that this is going to be the next biggest thing to come into crypto and we are going to be at the forefront. We have recruited people from the community along the way that have helped us out tremendously. The project owner, Mr. Chaptem, for the last 5 months has been in VC every night at 6:00 PM PST for an AMA and refuses to stop because of how much we believe in this project and how much these investors mean to us. Not just as investors but people with real needs that want to be with a legitimate project for long-term growth.

Medabots was an absolute shock to me! At first, the name was on the tip of my tongue but I couldn’t remember where I saw this name before. After doing some research I quickly remembered this was a tv show I watched as a young child. The Nostalgia sunk in like no other. I anxiously couldn’t wait to be a part of making something that I used to enjoy watching as a kid. With all of the knowledge I gained over the last five months we were able to quickly build a team and get to work. This has been by far the most successful launch that I have been a part of and it will be something that will break the crypto gaming space as we know it. The ability to use Medacoin to purchase in-game goods, NFTS, Medapets, and more all from your crypto wallet makes it a truly unique project that will attract users of all demographics.

Q. What would you say is the unique selling point of your company? What makes it different from other blockchains/crypto businesses?

Medabots’ unique selling point is also what makes it different from others like it in the crypto space. This is that it is already a world-known IP from the late 1990s, and has been a real brand for around 20 years. All members of the Medabots team contribute to the daily video chats, which includes the relay of all new information/news to its listeners. We also have an amazing YouTube channel that promotes all of the new reveals/information. We currently have partnerships with Daniel and Luis Moncada from the hit television show Breaking Bad, as well as Bitboy, and all of them will have their own personal Medabots in the game. Some other important positive information is that we have gotten listed on a tier 1 exchange (LBank) within our first week of being live on the BSC network and we are now being approached and sought after by other top 10 exchanges wanting Medacoin to be in their exchange.

Vacay itself is in an entirely different playing field because the travel industry has yet to take off in the crypto space to its full capabilities. We are spearheading the travel space head-on by securing strategic partners that offer services that cannot be purchased on Travala, or Expedia (NASDAQ:). We have exclusive partnerships all over Ibiza and the EU with U.S. based partnerships incoming. What makes Vacay unique is that our platform will allow its investors to use the actual Vacay token to book trips, rentals, and even purchase food. The use case itself is unlike any other travelling cryptocurrency on the market.

Q. What do you personally think about current crypto market trends?

There are currently two particular trends in the cryptocurrency space that stand out to me that I find extremely beneficial. The first is the P2E concept of video games in the cryptocurrency space. I believe that the P2E concept is going to change the way adults play video games in the future. One of the biggest benefits of P2E is the opportunities it can create for its users. For example, there are some countries right now that may not have many employment opportunities, however, they can do these P2E games, and make enough money in a single day to feed their families better than if they were to go to work all day long. The second trend that has stuck out to me is the trend of staking and staking platforms. The ability to offer staking is something that every project should take advantage of and get implemented into their project early on. Staking will not only establish a solid foundation for the project to start growing upon, but it will also provide security by offering incentives to investors for having those diamond hands.

Q. Please share your thoughts on the future of Blockchain technology and Fintech evolution.

When it comes to blockchain technology I feel that we have barely scratched the surface of its potential future greatness. A good example of this is that almost every week we can see something new is being born and added to the space. The only limitation to our imagination is what the current blockchain offers, and is challenged by seeing more experienced developers enter the cryptocurrency scene. It is becoming noticeable that more and more countries are becoming crypto-friendly because they are starting to notice its true benefits, and how it can improve the quality of life for their citizens. Another cool thing about the DeFi space is, being able to take control of our personal finances — which is why I believe FinTech is such an incredible asset to the space. They are the answer to long term projects and that is what it’s all about because they confront and challenge the normal assumptions of how low end the space is because it is so volatile. Companies such as FinTech provide long-term projects to their investors, which many of them need personal guidance.

Q. Do you have anything specific to share about your projects?

Before these projects, I worked on a project known as Cocktail. Cocktail itself drew me to the project because of what it offered, which was a multiplier on auto rewards received from buys and sells. My role at Cocktail was low-level community engagement. I immediately asserted myself into any aspect of the project to prove my worth and motivation to do well in the space. I wanted to have a positive direct impact on the charts and have a public image for the token so I created my persona. “Fully Voxxed” was born at Cocktail which was also where I was fortunate enough to meet Daniel Moncada, who himself has taken me on a wild adventure that I would never want to look back on.

Q. How does it feel to be a part of the Dubai Blockchain ecosystem by taking part in the 19th Edition of the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai on Oct 13-14?

Being included in the WBS Summit is a dream come true for our companies, and myself. Is there a better place to come and learn about what blockchain has to offer? With all these big-time players in this space at the event, it is extremely nice to finally put a face to the names and connections that have been made before arriving. Sometimes in the crypto-industry, we lack that personal touch, so being able to come to a prestigious event and connect with each other and form meaningful long-lasting relationships is exactly what is needed.

