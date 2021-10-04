CoinQuora Exclusive Interview — Jack Tao, the CEO of Phemex By CoinQuora

CoinQuora Exclusive Interview — Jack Tao, the CEO of Phemex



Jack Tao is the CEO of Phemex. He was a veteran executive in traditional finance who is supporting the upcoming World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

The CoinQuora team asked Jack questions to help us get to know him, what they do at Phemex, and to tell us some things about his insights on the blockchain and crypto market. Without further ado, here’s the interview.

Q. Please give us an introduction of yourself. What’s your background?

My name is Jack Tao, the CEO of Phemex. Previously, I was a veteran executive in traditional finance with over a decade worth of experience building high throughput, low latency, large-scale algorithmic trading platforms. Prior to co-founding Phemex, I held the position of MSET BXS Global Development VP at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:).

Q. How did you get into cryptocurrency? What’s your motivation?

Traditional finance has many inefficiencies, unreasonable fees, and backdoor negotiations that deprive regular users of their ability to achieve true financial freedom. I have witnessed all of these and …

Continue reading on CoinQuora