CoinQuora Exclusive Interview — Allen Wei, CEO of LBank By CoinQuora

CoinQuora Exclusive Interview — Allen Wei, CEO of LBank



Allen Wei is the CEO of LBank, one of the biggest top 50 crypto exchanges in CoinMarketCap. He is a professional IT developer and a enthusiast. He aims to expand the reach of LBank in different countries around the world.

The CoinQuora team asked Allen questions to help us get to know him, what they do at LBank, and to tell us some things about his thoughts on the industry. Without further ado, here’s the interview.

Q. Please give us a little insight into your background.

Hello, everybody. I am Allen Wei, currently the CEO of the LBank exchange. Before designing the LBank exchange in 2015, I was a professional IT developer. The whitepaper of Bitcoin and its blockchain is one of the most interesting technologies that I’ve read. It has also inspired me to build a team to develop the exchange.

Q. What do you aim to achieve with the LBank Global Conference 2021?

The LBank Global Conference 2021 is one of the most important events for us this year. One of the primary goals of this conference is to expand LBank’s global reach. The city of Dubai is a very good place to build international conn…

