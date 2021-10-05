CoinMarketCap to integrate crypto price data into Presearch By Cointelegraph

Crypto data provider CoinMarketCap continues expanding its reach by integrating its crypto price data into Presearch, a major decentralized search engine.
CoinMarketCap has partnered with Presearch to provide its data feeds to the search engine, allowing users to see CoinMarketCap price data directly on Presearch, according to a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph.
