CoinMarketCap to integrate crypto price data into Presearch By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Crypto data provider CoinMarketCap continues expanding its reach by integrating its crypto price data into Presearch, a major decentralized search engine.

CoinMarketCap has partnered with Presearch to provide its data feeds to the search engine, allowing users to see CoinMarketCap price data directly on Presearch, according to a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph.