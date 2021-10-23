Home Business CoinMarketCap hack reportedly leaks 3.1 million user email addresses By Cointelegraph

CoinMarketCap, a price-tracking website for cryptocurrencies, has reportedly fallen victim to a hack that leaked 3.1 million user email addresses.

The information came into light after the hacked email addresses were found to be traded and sold online on various hacking forums, and revealed by Have I Been Pwned, a website dedicated to tracking hacks and compromised online accounts.