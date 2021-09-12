CoinDesk Chief Insights Columnist Ridiculed for Cardano Tweet By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
CoinDesk Chief Insights Columnist Ridiculed for Cardano Tweet
  • CoinDesk Chief Insights Columnist David Morris was ridiculed for one tweet
  • Morris’ tweet received more than 200 replies criticizing him for misinformation
  • The journalist later tried to pass the tweet off as simply a joke

It all started with Frank Chaparro, Director of News at The Block, an online blockchain news outlet. He tweeted, “I got the weirdest dms” while sharing a screenshot of someone messaging him to look into NFTs.

Then, more than half an hour later, David Morris, Chief Insights Columnist at CoinDesk replied with a tweet of his own.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR