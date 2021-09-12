CoinDesk Chief Insights Columnist Ridiculed for Cardano Tweet By CoinQuora

- CoinDesk Chief Insights Columnist David Morris was ridiculed for one tweet
- Morris’ tweet received more than 200 replies criticizing him for misinformation
- The journalist later tried to pass the tweet off as simply a joke
It all started with Frank Chaparro, Director of News at The Block, an online blockchain news outlet. He tweeted, “I got the weirdest dms” while sharing a screenshot of someone messaging him to look into NFTs.
Then, more than half an hour later, David Morris, Chief Insights Columnist at CoinDesk replied with a tweet of his own.
I’ve seen the research, it’s groundbreaking, now only eight months to implement a workaround to an architectural decision made four years ago that makes minting NFTs impossible
— L. Ron Halberd *
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.