CoinDCX exchange joins ad regulator following Delhi High Court notice By Cointelegraph

CoinDCX exchange joins ad regulator following Delhi High Court notice

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Mumbai-based crypto exchange CoinDCX has reportedly joined the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

In what seems like a response to the Delhi High Court’s notice regarding ad disclaimers from crypto exchanges, CoinDCX intends to use this partnership to improve advertising transparency and stay off the radar of the Indian regulators.