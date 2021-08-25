CoinDCX exchange joins ad regulator following Delhi High Court notice By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Mumbai-based crypto exchange CoinDCX has reportedly joined the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).
In what seems like a response to the Delhi High Court’s notice regarding ad disclaimers from crypto exchanges, CoinDCX intends to use this partnership to improve advertising transparency and stay off the radar of the Indian regulators.
